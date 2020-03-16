Coronavirus Live Updates: Italy Records Highest Number Of Cases In A Day, 110 Infected In India

Coronavirus: The epicentre of the outbreak has shifted from China to Europe. (Representational)

The number of patients infected by highly contagious coronavirus has reached 110 in India, with maximum cases recorded in Maharashtra (31).

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested the creation of an emergency fund with "voluntary contributions" to counter the novel coronavirus in SAARC nations -- India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka. India can start with an "initial offer" of $10 million, he said during a telephonic conversation with SAARC leaders to evolve a joint strategy to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 5,000 people worldwide.

The epicentre of the illness has shifted to Europe from China's Wuhan - where it originated in meat marker- with Italy and Spain recording highest number of cases in a day. While Italy recorded more than 350 cases in a day, over 2,000 infections were registered in Spain.

Here are the live updates on coronavirus cases in India, world: