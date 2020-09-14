Coronavirus Live: India's COVID-19 Count Hits 47,54,357, Recovery Rate At 77.88%

India's Coronavirus count crossed the 47-lakh mark on Sunday with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.
1,114 deaths due to the virus were reported across the country on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to Coronavirus to 78,586.
The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that a total of 5,62,60,928 samples were tested up to September 12. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested on September 12.
The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent.
"India continues to report a high number of recoveries exceeding 70,000 every day. 78,399 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 3,702,595 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.88 per cent," said the Health Ministry in a statement.
Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:
Punjab reported 2,628 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 79,679 in the state, the health department said.
Jharkhand reported 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, 1,509 recovered/ discharged cases and 11 deaths on Sunday, said the State Health Department.
The total cases in the state rose to 61,474 including 46,583 cases declared recovered and discharged and 555 deaths. Active cases stand at 14,336, according to the State Health Department.
Members of Parliament (MPs) will be given packed food in the canteen during the Monsoon session. This is among the several measures that are being taken in this session in the wake of the coronavirus.
In this context, a menu has been issued from the canteen of the Parliament. As per the menu, there will be different types of packed breakfast in the canteen for the MPs.
At the same time, they will be able to get 4 categories of packed lunch, which include vegetarian food, South Indian, non-vegetarian, and combo meal. In addition, hygiene will be taken care of in the canteen.
In the wake of coronavirus, hand sanitizer machines have been installed. Arrangements have been made to sanitise the canteen and its kitchen.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament is scheduled to commence on Monday and is slated to conclude on October 1. There will be no question hour and private members' business during the monsoon session.