Coronavirus Live: India's COVID-19 Count Hits 47,54,357, Recovery Rate At 77.88%

Coronavirus cases in India: The recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent.

India's Coronavirus count crossed the 47-lakh mark on Sunday with 94,372 new COVID-19 cases, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With the latest spike, the total cases stand at 47,54,357 of which, 9,73,175 are active cases while 37,02,596 patients have been cured/discharged and migrated.

1,114 deaths due to the virus were reported across the country on Sunday, taking the total number of fatalities due to Coronavirus to 78,586.

The Indian Council of Medical Research informed that a total of 5,62,60,928 samples were tested up to September 12. Of these, 10,71,702 samples were tested on September 12.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that India's COVID-19 recovery rate now stands at 77.88 per cent.

"India continues to report a high number of recoveries exceeding 70,000 every day. 78,399 recoveries have been registered in the last 24 hours in the country. With this, the total number of recoveries has touched 3,702,595 taking the Recovery Rate to 77.88 per cent," said the Health Ministry in a statement.

Sep 14, 2020 06:25 (IST) COVID-19: Punjab reports 2,628 new cases, 68 deaths

Punjab reported 2,628 new COVID-19 cases and 68 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 79,679 in the state, the health department said.



"2,628 new COVID19 cases and 68 deaths reported in Punjab today, taking the total number of cases to 79,679, " the department informed.



Sep 14, 2020 06:09 (IST) COVID-19: With 1,014 new cases, Jharkhand reports total 61,474 cases

Jharkhand reported 1,014 new COVID-19 cases, 1,509 recovered/ discharged cases and 11 deaths on Sunday, said the State Health Department.



The total cases in the state rose to 61,474 including 46,583 cases declared recovered and discharged and 555 deaths. Active cases stand at 14,336, according to the State Health Department.



