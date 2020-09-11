Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Record Daily Rise Of 95,735 COVID Cases, Tally Over 44 Lakh

India reported record jump in Coronavirus cases with 95,735 new infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 44,65,864, showed government data.
Daily deaths due to the virus continued to hover just above the 1,000 mark with 1,172 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death count in the country to 75,062.
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 49 per cent of all active cases in the country have been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,19,018.
With the festival season kicking in next month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged people to take precautions against COVID-19 infection.
"Many festivals are approaching in the coming months. While the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Delhi, it is important to have preventive measures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 at religious places of worship," he said.
The Navratri festival that involves temple visits and fasts for nine days will begin from October 17. It will culminate with Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra on October 25.
The festival of Diwali will be celebrated in the month of November.
Due to regular increase in the number of coronavirus patients in Uttarakhand, the demand for oxygen in COVID-19 dedicated hospitals has also increased across the State.
At the beginning of July 2020, there was a demand for 2,000 cubic metres of oxygen in hospitals of the state every day, which has now reached 6,000 cubic meters.
State Health Secretary Amit Negi said that as there has been an increase in the number of patients, the oxygen demand has also increased. All the hospitals have been asked to increase the capacity so that there is no problem in the supply of oxygen.
He said that with the help of the Centre, it has been approved to install new oxygen plants in Tehri Garhwal, Chamoli and Uttarkashi in the state.
The state has seen a significant increase in the number of COVID-19 patients in the months of July-August. The number of patients who are in need of ICUs and ventilators has increased rapidly in these two months.