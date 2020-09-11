Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports Record Daily Rise Of 95,735 COVID Cases, Tally Over 44 Lakh

Coronavirus cases in India: The total number of active cases stands at 9,19,018.

India reported record jump in Coronavirus cases with 95,735 new infections on Thursday, taking the total number of cases in the country to 44,65,864, showed government data.

Daily deaths due to the virus continued to hover just above the 1,000 mark with 1,172 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours, taking the death count in the country to 75,062.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 49 per cent of all active cases in the country have been reported from Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. The total number of active cases in the country stands at 9,19,018.

Sep 11, 2020 06:31 (IST) Ahead Of Festival Season, Arvind Kejriwal Asks People To Take Precautions Against COVID-19



With the festival season kicking in next month, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged people to take precautions against COVID-19 infection.



"Many festivals are approaching in the coming months. While the COVID-19 pandemic is under control in Delhi, it is important to have preventive measures in place to contain the spread of COVID-19 at religious places of worship," he said.



The Navratri festival that involves temple visits and fasts for nine days will begin from October 17. It will culminate with Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra on October 25.



The festival of Diwali will be celebrated in the month of November.