Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India COVID-19 Infections Surge To 43.7 Lakh

Over 11.54 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours.

India reported 89,706 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total caseload to 43,70,128, data from the health ministry showed.

The country has the highest number of coronavirus infections after the United States, reporting the largest single-day increases in cases every day for more than a month.

Over 11.54 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours taking India's cumulative tests to over 5.18 crore so far, while during the same period nearly 75,000 people have recuperated from the disease taking the total number of recoveries to 33,98,844 in the country, the Centre said on Wednesday.

Timely diagnosis through higher levels of countrywide testing has furnished valuable opportunities to isolate or hospitalize the positive cases adequately in advance for appropriate treatment. This in turn has facilitated lower mortality rates (1.69 per cent as on date) and speedy recovery, the Union Health Ministry underlined.

Here are the Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Sep 10, 2020 07:14 (IST) 1,601 COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday

As many as 1,601 new COVID-19 cases and 9 deaths were reported in Jharkhand on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 56,897 in the state.



As many as 1,297 recoveries were also reported in the state.



The total number of cases includes 40,659 recoveries, 512 deaths and 15,726 active cases, the state health department said.

Sep 10, 2020 07:08 (IST) Coronavirus death count passes 9,00,000 worldwide

The global death count from the coronavirus pandemic has topped 900,000 since the respiratory disease first appeared in China last year, according to an AFP tally.



As the fatalities climbed, US President Donald Trump admitted he had tried to minimise the seriousness of the Covid-19 threat at the start of the pandemic, in audio recordings released Wednesday from interviews with veteran journalist Bob Woodward.



"I wanted to always play it down," Trump told Woodward on March 19, according to a CNN preview of the book "Rage", due to be published this month.



"I still like playing it down, because I don't want to create a panic," he said in the recorded conversation with Woodward.



There have been more than 27.7 million confirmed virus cases worldwide, according to an AFP count based on official statistics, with the worst-hit region Latin America and the Caribbean, followed by Europe.

Sep 10, 2020 07:03 (IST) COVID-19: Maharashtra reports 23,816 new cases, 325 deaths

Maharashtra reported 23,816 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total count of COVID-19 cases in the state to 9,67,349.



According to a bulletin of Maharashtra Health Department, the death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 27,787 after 325 deaths were reported on Wednesday. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 2.87 per cent.



As many as 13,906 patients were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVD-19. The number of recovered persons stand at 6,86,462. The recovery rate in the state stands at 70.96 per cent.



There are 2,52,734 active COVID-19 cases in the state. At present 16,11,280 people are in home quarantine and 37,644 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.

Sep 10, 2020 06:13 (IST) Coronavirus: Lockdown Only On Sundays Till September 30u, says Punjab Government

The Punjab government on Wednesday said the lockdown will now remain in force only on Sundays in all 167 municipal towns of the state till September 30.

There will be no lockdown on Saturdays.



A spokesperson for the Punjab government said Chief Minister Amarinder Singh directed the relaxation of some of the lockdown restrictions in urban areas after reviewing the Covid-19 situation in the state.



He said the movement of individuals for all non-essential activities would remain prohibited between 9:30 pm to 5:00 am within municipal limits of all cities of Punjab throughout the week.



Essential activities and services such as the movement of persons and goods on national and state highways, inter-state and intra-state movements, unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes, however, would be permitted.