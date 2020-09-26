Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Case Count Crosses 58-Lakh Mark

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases. A total of 1,141 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.
The total case count now stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated. The total death count in India rose to 92,290, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.
Here are the Live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:
2 Million Coronavirus Deaths "Likely" Without Collective Action, Warns WHO
Two million Covid-19 fatalities are "very likely" without relentless global action to combat the disease, the World Health Organization said Friday. As the one million death count looms in a pandemic that has surged around the planet, the WHO said the prospect of another million deaths was not unimaginable, if countries and individuals do not come together to tackle the crisis, reports AFP.
Daily new COVID-19 infections in India remained below the 90,000 mark for the fifth consecutive day while the caseload zoomed past 58 lakh, health ministry data said on Friday.
Over 47 lakh people have recovered from the disease, pushing the national recovery rate to 81.74 per cent.
The total coronavirus cases mounted to 58,18,570 with 86,052 infections being reported in a day. The death toll climbed to 92,290 with 1,141 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.
