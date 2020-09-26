Coronavirus Live Updates: India's COVID-19 Case Count Crosses 58-Lakh Mark

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 58-lakh mark.

India's COVID-19 case count crossed the 58-lakh mark with a spike of 86,052 new cases. A total of 1,141 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

The total case count now stands at 58,18,571 including 9,70,116 active cases, 47,56,165 cured/discharged/migrated. The total death count in India rose to 92,290, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Here are the Live updates on Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases:

Sep 26, 2020 07:41 (IST) 2 Million Coronavirus Deaths "Likely" Without Collective Action, Warns WHO



Two million Covid-19 fatalities are "very likely" without relentless global action to combat the disease, the World Health Organization said Friday. As the one million death count looms in a pandemic that has surged around the planet, the WHO said the prospect of another million deaths was not unimaginable, if countries and individuals do not come together to tackle the crisis, reports AFP.