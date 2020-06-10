Coronavirus Live Updates: More Than 2.6 Lakh COVID-19 Cases In India

Delhi coronavirus cases may climb to more than 5 lakh by the end of July, the government said. (File)

The death count due to coronavirus in India rose to 7,466 and the cases mounted to 2,66,598 on Tuesday. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said India is better positioned in the fight against COVID-19 compared to other countries but there is no space for complacency.

Mumbai, the country's financial, art and entertainment capital, crossed 51,000 coronavirus cases - around 700 more than China's Wuhan, where the global pandemic first surfaced in December. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Wuhan is 50,333, including 3,869 fatalities. Maharashtra, the country's biggest coronavirus hotspot, meanwhile, stands at 90,000 cases, way ahead of the 84,000-plus cases in China.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the national capital's coronavirus cases may climb to more than 5 lakh by the end of July and it does not have the hospital capacity to handle such an outbreak. The Aam Aadmi Party government said it has decided to increase beds in 22 private hospitals by more than double.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Outbreak:

Jun 10, 2020 06:41 (IST) Members of Washington DC national guard test positive for coronavirus

Members of the Washington DC national guard have tested positive for coronavirus in the wake of their deployment during recent protests in the US capital, the guard said Tuesday.

DC National Guard spokeswoman Lieutenant Colonel Brooke Davis said they could not reveal the number of positive tests due to "operational security."

She said they came after the 1,700 members were demobilized following service during the protests that erupted in front of the White House and elsewhere over the killing of African American George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.

Jun 10, 2020 06:28 (IST) Airlines To Lose $84 Billion This Year Due To Coronavirus Pandemic: International Aviation Body IATA

Airlines are set to lose $84 billion as the coronavirus pandemic reduces revenue by half to mark the worst year in the sector's history, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecast on Tuesday.

Jun 10, 2020 06:23 (IST) World facing "food emergency': United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warns the world is facing an "impending global food emergency" that could impact hundreds of millions of people as the pandemic threatens already strained supply chains.

Jun 10, 2020 06:20 (IST) Kuwait Airways flight carrying 45 Indian passengers lands in Indore

A Kuwait Airways flight carrying around 45 Indian passengers from Kuwait landed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar International Airport in Indore on Tuesday.

India has so far brought back nearly 70,000 people under Vande Bharat Mission launched to evacuate Indians from abroad amid lockdown, said Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

