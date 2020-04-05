Coronavirus Live Updates: Trump Requests PM Modi To Approve Malaria Drug Export For COVID-19 Treatment

Coronavirus: Worldwide, COVID-19 virus has infected more than 1 million people and killed over 50,000

Seventy-five people have died across India after being infected with novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said today, as the country recorded 525 fresh cases and 13 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 3,072. The spike in cases has been linked to a religious gathering held by the Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month, with nearly 30 per cent of all known COVID-19 patients in the country connected to the controversial event. Worldwide, the COVID-19 virus has infected more than 1 million people and killed over 50,000 others. Nearly a third of all confirmed coronavirus cases in India have been linked to the Tablighi Jamaat, the Health Ministry said today, adding that these cases had spread across 17 states and union territories. The religious event at a 100-year-old mosque complex in south Delhi has been declared a coronavirus hotspot by the government, with 22,000 who were either at the event or came in contact with Jamaat members quarantined.

US President Donald Trump today said that he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to supply hydroxychloroquine tablets that can be used to treat COVID-19 patients. "After call today with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is giving serious consideration to releasing the hold it put on a US order for hydroxychloroquine," US President Trump announced at the White House Coronavirus task force briefing that he requested PM Narendra Modi for more Hydroxychloroquine tablets. President Trump did not shy away from saying he too will take a tablet of hydroxychloroquine after announcing that he has requested Prime Minister during his telephonic conversation on Saturday to lift a hold on the US order of the medicine.

Here are the LIVE updates on the coronavirus outbreak:

Apr 05, 2020 08:25 (IST) Assam Police deploy drones to monitor situation in Guwahati amid lockdown



Assam Police have deployed drone cameras in Guwahati to monitor the situation amid lockdown due to COVID-19. MP Gupta, Police Commissioner of Guwahati, said, "We have arrested 75 people and seized around 2,000 vehicles for violation of lockdown orders." The 21-day lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of highly contagious novel coronavirus which has wreaked havoc across the globe. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases stands at 26 and the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 including 75 deaths, 212 cured/discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Apr 05, 2020 08:24 (IST) Principal Secretary Health tested positive for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh



Madhya Pradesh Principal Health Secretary and a deputy director, both women, were tested positive to novel coronavirus on Saturday. On Thursday, IAS officer J Vijay Kumar has tested positive for coronavirus, Vijay Kumar is chief executive officer of the Ayushman Niramayam Society and the managing director of the MP Public Health Corporation.

Apr 05, 2020 08:11 (IST) COVID-19 patient dies in Gujarat's Surat



A 61-year-old woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus passed away in Surat on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has surged to 3,072 including 75 deaths, 212 cured/discharged, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. In Gujarat, COVID-19 positive cases climbed to 105 including 14 cured and 10 deaths.

Apr 05, 2020 08:10 (IST) CRPF officer tests positive for COVID-19



A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer has tested positive for COVID-19. "All personnel in contact with the officer have been quarantined. The Director-General of CRPF had indirect contact with the officer. As per protocol, DG is observing quarantine," CRPF said in a release. In another case, an Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine while two other officials who came in contact with him were home quarantined. As per the sources, "An Indian Air Force personnel who was in the Nizamuddin Area during the Tablighi Markaz congregation has been put under precautionary quarantine by the service. The airman is posted in Delhi," In an update to the above development, sources told ANI, "Two more Air Force personnel who came in contact with the individual during the last two days have also been placed under home quarantine. The matter is under investigation by the Indian Air Force (IAF) authorities."

Apr 05, 2020 08:02 (IST) Assam coronavirus-infected man met 111, search for "silent carrier" on



The health authorities in Assam have identified 111 people who had come in contact with a coronavirus positive businessman. The patient, a resident of Guwahati's posh Spanish Garden locality, had a Delhi travel history, but he reportedly got the virus from a local "silent carrier". The search for the spreader has been launched, and the residential area is being sanitised. "We are of the opinion that he did not get infected in Delhi because it has been a month since he returned; he might have got infected in Guwahati itself. Since he tested positive after 28 days of travel, there might be a silent carrier," Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Apr 05, 2020 08:00 (IST) Donald Trump warns Americans of "tough week" ahead



US President Donald Trump warned Americans on Saturday to brace for a "very horrendous" number of coronavirus deaths in the coming days as the total number of global fatalities from the pandemic soared past 60,000. As confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 300,000 with more than 8,300 deaths, there was some encouraging news in Italy and Spain. Europe continues to bear the brunt of the epidemic, however, accounting for over 45,000 of the worldwide deaths, and Britain reported a new daily high in fatalities. There are now more than 1.17 million confirmed coronavirus cases around the world and there have been 63,437 deaths since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Apr 05, 2020 07:54 (IST) Child, 5, announced as Youngest victim as virus deaths rise record high in UK



Britain on Saturday reported a record 708 daily deaths from COVID-19, including a five-year-old child, who is thought to be the country's youngest victim. The health ministry said 4,313 people who tested positive for the virus in hospital had died as of 1600 GMT Friday while there were 41,903 confirmed cases as of 0800 GMT Saturday, up 3,735. The toll has been steadily increasing by more than 500 deaths a day this week and the country is bracing for an expected peak in the next week to 10 days. A total of 637 of the latest deaths were in England, the National Health Service (NHS) said.

Apr 05, 2020 07:41 (IST) Farmers in Karnataka's are facing issues due to coronavirus



Watermelon farmers in Karnataka's Vijayapura are facing issues in finding buyers and transporting the fruit due to coronavirus lockdown Karnataka: Watermelon farmers in Vijayapura are facing difficulties due to #CoronavirusLockdown. They are facing issues in finding buyers and transporting the fruit. (4.4.2020) pic.twitter.com/gAoS6Gt12s - ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2020 Watermelon farmers in Karnataka's Vijayapura are facing issues in finding buyers and transporting the fruit due to coronavirus lockdown