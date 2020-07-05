Coronavirus Live Updates: After August 15 Vaccine Target Triggers Backlash, Medical Body Clarifies

The ICMR asked doctors in 12 hospitals to "fast track" clinical trials for the coronavirus vaccine

Coronavirus Live Updates: The safety and interest of Indians is the topmost priority, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Saturday after a memo from the agency triggered a backlash for setting August 15 as a target for developing a coronavirus vaccine, from both medical experts and the opposition.

A letter sent out earlier this week by the chief of India's top clinical research agency said it "envisaged" launching a novel coronavirus vaccine by Independence Day, prompting accusations by the opposition that the date was set to help Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government score political points.

Dr Randeep Guleria, director of Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) told NDTV, "It is unrealistic and even the ICMR is aware of that. The letter was written to speed up processes."

Dozens of vaccine candidates are at various stages of development around the world to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. India, a leading manufacturer of vaccines and generic medicines, is expected to play a key role in this race.

At least seven vaccines are being researched in India and one, from Bharat Biotech and being developed with the ICMR, and another from drugmaker Zydus Cadila were approved for Phase I and Phase II clinical trials this week.

Here are the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases In India Live Updates: