Delhi's 1,000-Bed COVID Hospital Built In Less Than Two Weeks

A 1,000-bed hospital for COVID-19 patients in Delhi has been constructed and commissioned by the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO in a record time of less than two weeks.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel COVID Hospital, which has 250 beds in ICU with ventilator facility, was visited today by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Medical treatment in the hospital will be free of cost for all the patients.Facilities such as COVID testing, other lab tests, medicines, ventilators, oxygen supply, PPE kits and sanitisers will also be provided free of cost along with a 24-hour ambulance service.

Ever since the number of cases in Delhi started to increase at a rapid pace, the Centre, after having a series of meetings with Delhi Government and other stakeholders has taken multiple steps to strengthen the healthcare system and COVID testing in the national capital.

The hospital will be operated by teams of doctors, nurses and support staff from the Armed Forces Medical Services while the facility will be maintained by the DRDO.

Commissioning of this hospital will contribute to an increase of 11 percent additional COVID-19 beds in Delhi, thus overcoming the current critical situation, a government statement said.