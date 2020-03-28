Coronavirus Live Updates: 110 New Cases Take Coronavirus Count Over 800 In India, 19 Dead

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 800-mark, with a big jump of 110 new cases reported within the last 24 hours. Four days into the 21-day lockdown, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an Rs1.7 lakh crore package for the people, promising food security and money to buy the essentials. Concerned about their migrant labourers residing in other states, the Chief Ministers of Bengal and Bihar have written to chief ministers of other states, requesting them to extend help. Bihar has announced a Rs 100-crore relief package for migrants. The ban on international flights, announced last week, has been extended to April 14. The government announced that it would provide five kilograms of rice or wheat and one kilogram of pulses of choice free to poor households for three months. This would be in addition to the existing five kilograms of wheat/rice announced earlier. Direct cash transfers for eight categories of beneficiaries, including pensioners, women and the specially-abled was also announced as part of the relief package.
Here are the updates on Coronavirus:
Kerala: Municipality officials distribute food material among the migrant labourers and other needy people in Kottakkal town of Malappuram district, amid #CoronavirusLockdownpic.twitter.com/Gx9DVpgowM- ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
Delhi: Streets continue to remain deserted, shops closed as the #21daysLockdown remains imposed across India. Visuals from Gole Market area. pic.twitter.com/NoSVdmJDl0- ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020
Ghaziabad: Large number of migrant workers had gathered at Kaushambi Bus Station yesterday to take buses to their respective hometowns within the state, amid the nationwide #CoronavirusLockdown (27.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/37DxHUQq5Y- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 28, 2020
#WATCH: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma directs people to practice social distancing as a precautionary measure against #COVID19, at a locality in Shillong. (27.03.2020) pic.twitter.com/tFSgELRM0y- ANI (@ANI) March 28, 2020