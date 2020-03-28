Coronavirus Live Updates: 110 New Cases Take Coronavirus Count Over 800 In India, 19 Dead

More than 800 people have tested positive for the coronavirus infection across the country.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country has crossed 800-mark, with a big jump of 110 new cases reported within the last 24 hours. Four days into the 21-day lockdown, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced an Rs1.7 lakh crore package for the people, promising food security and money to buy the essentials. Concerned about their migrant labourers residing in other states, the Chief Ministers of Bengal and Bihar have written to chief ministers of other states, requesting them to extend help. Bihar has announced a Rs 100-crore relief package for migrants. The ban on international flights, announced last week, has been extended to April 14. The government announced that it would provide five kilograms of rice or wheat and one kilogram of pulses of choice free to poor households for three months. This would be in addition to the existing five kilograms of wheat/rice announced earlier. Direct cash transfers for eight categories of beneficiaries, including pensioners, women and the specially-abled was also announced as part of the relief package.

Here are the updates on Coronavirus:

Mar 28, 2020 08:10 (IST) Kerala Municipality officials distribute food material amid coronavirus lockdown



Kerala Municipality officials distribute food material among the migrant labourers and other needy people in Kottakkal town of Malappuram district, amid Coronavirus lockdown

Mar 28, 2020 08:08 (IST) Delhi streets continue to remain deserted



Delhi streets continue to remain deserted, shops closed as the 21 days lockdown remains imposed across India.

Mar 28, 2020 07:47 (IST) Large number of migrant workers had gathered at Kaushambi Bus Station in Ghaziabad



A large number of migrant workers had gathered at Kaushambi Bus Station in Ghaziabad yesterday to take buses to their respective hometowns within the state, amid the nationwide coronavirus lockdown

Mar 28, 2020 07:40 (IST) Mamata Banerjee distributes essential commodities to people amid lockdown



Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday distributed essential commodities to people at Kalighat night shelter amid nationwide lockdown. She was spotted wearing a mask and following social distancing to avoid getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Ms Banerjee had written to Chief Ministers of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to the lockdown. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday distributed essential commodities to people at Kalighat night shelter amid nationwide lockdown. She was spotted wearing a mask and following social distancing to avoid getting infected with the novel coronavirus. Earlier, Ms Banerjee had written to Chief Ministers of 18 states requesting them to provide basic amenities such as shelter, food and medical support to the workers of West Bengal stranded in their states due to the lockdown.

Mar 28, 2020 07:37 (IST) Coronavirus: 9-Month-Old Among 3 Children Of Family Who Tested COVID-19+ In Bengal



Five members of a family, including three children, tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 15, a senior health official said." Five members of a family, including three children, tested positive for COVID-19 in West Bengal on Friday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 15, a senior health official said."

Mar 28, 2020 07:36 (IST) US Announces $2.9 Million Aid For India To Fight COVID-19



The newly announced assistance is part of a larger American global response package across multiple departments and agencies, including the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The funding is for 64 of the most at-risk countries facing the threat of global pandemic."

Mar 28, 2020 07:36 (IST) Coronavirus count over 800 in India



