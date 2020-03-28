Kerala Reports 1st Coronavirus Death, 69-Year-Old Had Been To UAE

Kerala has reported 176 cases of COVID-19 infections so far.

A 69-year-old man, who tested positive for novel coronavirus, died today, making him the first casualty from the contagious disease in the coastal state. The man had a history of travel to Dubai, UAE.

The patient, a resident in Kerala's Ernakulam, was admitted to hospital on March 22 after he developed severe symptoms of pneumonia and blood pressure. He had previously also undergone a bypass surgery. He was on ventilator support and passed away today.

The coastal state reported 39 fresh for the contagious disease on Friday, the highest so far.

So far, Kerala has reported 176 cases of COVID-19 infections. Of these, 164 people are being treated for the infection. Twelve people who contracted the infection have recovered, according to the Health Ministry.