'Depositing Now': Kiren Rijiju's Reply To Call For Funds From All BJP MPs

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda today said all MPs of the party will release Rs 1 crore from their "local area development fund" to support the fight against COVID-19. Minutes after Mr Nadda's tweet, Union Minister and BJP MP Kiren Rijiju tweeted he's depositing the amount immediately to the central relief fund.

"All MPs of BJP will release 1 crore rs from their MPLADS fund to the Central Relief Fund in support to fight against Covid-19," Mr Nadda tweeted.

"I'm depositing the amount now..." Mr Rijiju replied.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted details about where people who wish to donate for the fight against COVID-19 can pay.

"People from all walks of life expressed their desire to donate to India's war against COVID-19. Respecting that spirit, the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go a long way in creating a healthier India," PM Modi tweeted.

The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens.



"It is my appeal to my fellow Indians, kindly contribute to the PM-CARES Fund. This Fund will also cater to similar distressing situations, if they occur in the times ahead. This link has all important details about the fund," he said.

India saw the highest jump in coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 149 patients testing positive for the highly contagious illness in different parts of the country. The total is now 873, which includes 19 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A vaccine is still at least 12 to 18 months away, the World Health Organization has said, urging the countries to "unite to fight the pandemic together".

The aviation sector that has been struggling with high pressure on their margins is facing the pinch of the lockdown, with several airlines announcing pay cuts and other measures to reduce cost.

The lockdown has disrupted supply chains of e-tailers like Flipkart, including those who sell groceries like Big Basket.

Unable to find transport, hundreds of people, especially daily wage workers and their families, have been seen walking for days with little food and water to reach their villages from the cities.

