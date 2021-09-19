Coronavirus Live News Update: India Reports 35,662 New Covid Cases In A Day

Total number of cumulative Covid tests conducted so far is 55,07,80,273

India saw a single-day rise of 35,662 new COVID-19 infections, while the active cases increased to 3,40,639, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases now comprise 1.02 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 97.65 per cent, it said.

Also, 14,48,833 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far to 55,07,80,273, it said.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.46 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for the last 19 days, according to the data.

The weekly positivity rate has been recorded at 2.02 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 85 days, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease is 3,26,32,222, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.33 per cent, it said.

Here are the updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Sep 19, 2021 06:10 (IST) Assam reports 365 new COVID cases, two more fatalities



Assam reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, raising the count to 5,790, while the coronavirus tally mounted to 5,97,709 with 365 fresh cases, a National Health Mission bulletin said.



The two fatalities due to the infection were recorded in Jorhat and Nagaon, it said.



The current death rate is at 0.97 per cent, and 1,347 COVID-positive patients have died due to other ailments.



Of the new cases, 97 were reported from Kamrup Metro, 32 from Jorhat, 27 from Golaghat and 21 from Barpeta.



The state now has 3,716 active cases, down from the previous day's 3,818, and 465 people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,86,856.