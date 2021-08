Coronavirus Live News Update: India Administers Over 1 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses

COVID-19 in India: According to the CoWIN portal, 1,00,64,032 jabs were administered on Friday.

India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the highest ever in a day, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the CoWIN portal, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62,17,06,882 doses.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated. "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," he tweeted.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas... This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in one day. This is the result of tireless work of health workers and PM Narendra Modi."

According to the CoWIN portal, 1,00,64,032 jabs were administered on Friday.

Here are LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases:

Aug 28, 2021 06:02 (IST) Kerala to continue with Sunday lockdowns amid COVID-19 cases



Kerala on Friday announced that it will continue with Sunday lockdown, as there is no dip in the number of COVID cases in the state.

Over the past two weeks, the state government had given an exemption for Sunday lockdown.

The Centre on Friday suggested that state governments of Kerala and Maharashtra explore the possibility of night curfews in areas with high Covid case numbers.

The country reported over 40,000 new infections for two days in a row on Friday.