Coronavirus Live News Update: India Administers Over 1 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses

India administered more than one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses on Friday, the highest ever in a day, the Union Health Ministry said. According to the CoWIN portal, the COVID-19 vaccination coverage in the country has crossed 62,17,06,882 doses.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed those behind the vaccination drive and also praised people getting inoculated. "Record vaccination numbers today! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Kudos to those getting vaccinated and those making the vaccination drive a success," he tweeted.
Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a tweet, said, "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas... This is the same effort by which the country has crossed the figure of more than 1 crore vaccines in one day. This is the result of tireless work of health workers and PM Narendra Modi."
According to the CoWIN portal, 1,00,64,032 jabs were administered on Friday.