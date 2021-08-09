Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India Reports 39,070 Coronavirus Cases, 491 Deaths In A Day

43,910 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 3.10 crore.

India reported 39,070 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's 38,628, taking the total infections to over 3.19 crore. 491 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total fatalities to over 4.27 lakhs so far.

Active Covid cases have declined to 4.06 lakh in India. Active cases constitute 1.27 per cent of total infections. 43,910 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 3.10 crore.

The recovery rate has increased to 97.39 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.27 per cent - less than 3 per cent for 13 straight days in a sign of relief. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.

Aug 09, 2021 06:11 (IST) Covid: Jharkhand logs 37 new cases

Jharkhand on Sunday reported 37 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,47,373, a health department statement said.



The death count remained unchanged at 5,130 as no fresh fatalities were registered from anywhere in the state.



The statement said that the number of active cases is 221 while 3,42,022 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.



Altogether 52,947 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, it said.

