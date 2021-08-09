Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: India Reports 39,070 Coronavirus Cases, 491 Deaths In A Day

New Delhi:
India reported 39,070 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours, slightly higher than yesterday's 38,628, taking the total infections to over 3.19 crore. 491 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total fatalities to over 4.27 lakhs so far.
Active Covid cases have declined to 4.06 lakh in India. Active cases constitute 1.27 per cent of total infections. 43,910 patients recovered in the last 24 hours taking total recoveries so far to over 3.10 crore.
The recovery rate has increased to 97.39 per cent. The daily positivity rate is at 2.27 per cent - less than 3 per cent for 13 straight days in a sign of relief. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared Covid positivity rate below 5 per cent to be within the safe zone.
Covid: Jharkhand logs 37 new cases
Jharkhand on Sunday reported 37 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 3,47,373, a health department statement said.
The death count remained unchanged at 5,130 as no fresh fatalities were registered from anywhere in the state.
The statement said that the number of active cases is 221 while 3,42,022 Covid-19 patients have recovered so far.
Altogether 52,947 samples were tested for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, it said.
US "failing" on Covid: Top health official
With the United States recording its highest daily Covid case load in six months, a top public health official warned Sunday that the country is "failing" in its battle to keep the coronavirus in check.
A surge of the highly transmissible Delta variant has brought a slew of bad news in the United States, which already has the highest reported death toll worldwide from Covid-19 at more than 616,000.
Total daily new cases have soared to 118,000, their highest level since February; deaths are up 89 percent over the past two weeks, even while slightly declining around the world; and children's hospitals in US states like Florida are being overwhelmed as young people are increasingly affected.
