Coronavirus Latest News LIVE Updates: 44,643 Fresh Covid Cases In India, Active Cases Increase To 4.14 Lakh

The weekly positivity rate, which is currently at 2.41 per cent, remained below 5 per cent.

India reported 44,643 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

With these new cases, the active tally has climbed to 4,14,159 and constitutes 1.30 per cent of total cases.

With 41,096 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries in the country have reached 3,10,15,844. The recovery rate now stands at 97.36 per cent.

A total of 4,26,754 deaths have been reported so far out of which 464 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Also, the weekly positivity rate, which is currently at 2.41 per cent, remained below 5 per cent.

Here are the LIVE updates on India coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Aug 07, 2021 06:24 (IST) Coronavirus News: Fraud By Covid Labs Led To Positivity Error During Kumbh, Says Probe Agency



The Enforcement Directorate today searched the homes and offices of the top executives of five diagnostics firms for alleged money laundering in connection with a fake COVID-19 testing scam during the Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand.



The Enforcement Directorate started investigation after a case was filed by the Uttarakhand Police.