'God Resides In Us': Goa Police's Appeal Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

Goa on Sunday extended the Janata curfew by three days.

In a bid to curb spread of novel coronavirus or COVID-19, Goa Police on Monday urged people not to visit places of religious worship in an appeal that said: "God resides in everyone".

"We therefore request all citizens particularly priests of all religious places to adhere to the directions and advise the followers to pray from home. As they say God is everywhere and also resides in us. Pls help us arrest the spread of this deadly virus," the Goa Police said in the appeal.

The appeal comes a day after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended the 14-hour "Janata Curfew" announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week for three more days in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We request that devotees should stay indoors. Keep themselves and their families safe. Let only essential services be performed in temples, churches, mosques and gurudwaras," the police advisory further said, while urging people to practice social distancing.

"Pandemics do not care for territorial borders, castes, religions and communities. We can very well avoid its spread by adopting social distancing norms."

Goa has not reported any coronavirus case as of now.