Man Dresses As Yamraj To Raise Awareness About COVID-19 In J&K's Udhampur

The man urged people to observe social distancing, wear masks, and not come out of their houses unnecessarily stating that he will take them along if they do not follow these norms.

A local artist dressed up as Yamraj today and visited various markets of Udhampur.

Udhampur:

A local artist dressed up as Yamraj and visited various markets of Udhampur city on Friday to create awareness about COVID-19.

He urged people to observe social distancing, wear masks, and not come out of their houses unnecessarily stating that he will take them along if they do not follow these norms.

Deepak Kumar, the man dressed as Yamraj said, "It's your duty as well to understand that social distancing is important. People should wear their masks."

"PM Modi has been stating the same thing for your safety only. I am Yamraj and I am tired now, hence I thought of coming here and tell people to stay at home and not gather in market areas," Mr Kumar said.

