J&K's COVID-19 Recovery Rate At 35%, 'Encouraging Sign', Say Doctors

Over 35 per cent of more than 600 patients infected with coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir have recovered and 216 of them have discharged from hospitals. The union territory's recovery rate - the share of people who have been discharged from hospital after treatment - is much better than the national average of 25 per cent.

Most of the coronavirus cases have been reported from 10 districts of Kashmir Valley.



Doctors at Srinagar's Govt Chest Disease Hospital, which has been turned into a COVID-19 treatment facility, say they have discharged 22 COVID-19 patients out of the 29 admitted in the hospital.

"There are multiple reasons. Recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is very encouraging sign,'' said Dr Naveed Nazir Shah, Pulmonologist and head of Chest Disease Hospital.

The number of Coronavirus tests carried out daily has risen to 1500, which is one of the highest in the country, officials said.

"J&K will shortly break 2,000 tests per day barrier. J&K is following aggressive testing strategy. Testing capacity has been increased from one lab to four lab. The testing rate 1,500 per day, one of the highest in the country,'' said Mr Rohit Kansal, Spokesman J&K Government.

But there is no room for complacency.

Around 80 per cent of the people who were tested positive for Coronavirus had no symptoms. Experts, however, say in such a scenario, the recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is not a right denominator. "Those who are asymptomatic don't have to recover, they only have to turn negative. Unfortunately, hospitals are largely being used as quarantine facilities," said an expert.

Eight people have died due to COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir. Doctors say all of them who died had comorbidity.