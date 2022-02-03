India's Covid Positivity Rate Nearly 11%; 1.72 Lakh New Cases

India has witnessed a surge in Covid cases in the last one month led by the new variant Omicron. The country's active caseload currently stands at 15,33,921.

There were 1,008 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours. This included a backlog of 355 deaths in Kerala.

2,59,107 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking total recoveries in India to 3,97,70,414.

India's daily positivity rate is at 10.99%. Positivity rate is the number of people that test positive out of every 100 tests conducted. The weekly positivity rate has gone up to 12.98%.

India conducted 15,69,449 Covid tests in the last 24 hours.

Mumbai on Wednesday reported over 1,000 cases after a gap of two days. The country's financial capital had 1,128 new coronavirus cases, nearly 40% more than on Tuesday.

Delhi reported 3,028 new cases and 27 deaths on Wednesday. The third wave seems to be abating in the national capital, with the positivity rate falling below five per cent after a month.

On Wednesday night, the Indian cricket team reported that four players and three members of the support staff had tested positive for Covid. Among the seven were openers Shikhar Dhawan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and middle-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Launched in January last year to check the spread of coronavirus, India has administered 167.87 crore vaccine doses under its vaccination drive.