UP Women Allege Harassment After Cops Stop Them For Violating Lockdown

The Jiamau area of Uttar Pradesh's state capital witnessed drama during the lockdown, when police stopped a car in which three women were travelling and they started arguing with the cops, accusing them of harassment and one of them sat on the road and started crying.

A video of the purported incident which was shared widely on social media, shows three women in the vehicle, which was stopped at a check point, arguing with the policemen when they asked them for documents of the car.

The driver then threw out the papers on the road, got out of the car and argued with the policemen, before she sat down and started crying. She also accused the policemen of harassment. Another woman tried to pacify her but to no avail.

The police said a challan was issued to them under the MV Act.

There were reports that the women claimed they were going to a hospital due to medical emergency.

Lucknow's Police Commissioner Sujeet Pandey said, "If it turns out to be a case of extreme medical emergency, then I will try to withdraw the challan. But, if it emerges that they were lying, and had not gone to any hospital, then action will be taken against them, after adding sections of the IPC, and a case will be registered against them."

Asked to comment on the behaviour of the woman, which may affect the morale of the policemen, Mr Pandey said, "This is not acceptable. Such cases came before us earlier as well, and we took action accordingly."

"There has been a violation, hence they were challaned. But, if it emerges that they lied, then the section could be added that they stopped a policeman from discharging his duties," he said.

The police commissioner said that police personnel are standing on roads, discharging their duties and telling the people to remain indoors, unless it is a case of extreme emergency.

"Call 112 helpline, the control room, but do not violate the lockdown in any case. Whenever any violation has taken place, we have taken tough action," he added.

In another incident, a police patrol party while on duty in the cantonment area here, found 10-12 boys sitting near railway tracks and they were told to return to their houses.

"A couple of boys, instead of returning home, broke into a fight with the police personnel, in which a policeman sustained a scratch mark on his nose by one of the boy''s nails. As the rest of the policemen rushed towards the constable, the rest of the boys fled from the spot," DCP East Somen Barma said.