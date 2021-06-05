India Sees Lowest Daily Covid Cases In 58 Days, 1.2 Lakh New Cases

1. Active Covid cases in the country have dipped to 15.55 lakh. The country reported 3,380 deaths.

2. After Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh have the highest number of infections.

3. Karnataka recorded 16,068 new cases and the state's shutdown has been extended for another week, until the morning of June 14. The state still has over 2.80 lakh active Covid cases.

4. 22.41 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far in India under the mega inoculation plan. However, states continue to face shortage of the two vaccines currently being used.

5. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the wastage figures of Covid vaccines continue to be on the higher side and asked authorities to take steps to tackle this issue.

6. Member Health NITI Aayog Dr VK Paul said yesterday that India has overtaken the United States in terms of the number of people who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. The Health Ministry has stated that 377 districts have been reporting less than 5 per cent case positivity currently.