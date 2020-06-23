India Responds After US Action Against Air India Repatriation Flights

Negotiations were on and a decision would be taken soon, said the government.

After the US restricted Air India's special repatriation flights alleging "unfair and discriminatory practices", the government said today it is examining requests by America and other countries to operate similar flights. The civil aviation ministry also said it is exploring bilateral arrangements with countries to bring back Indians from various parts of the world.

"As we move from controlled and managed aviation evacuation of our citizens in different parts of the world and foreign nationals from India, we are now looking at the possibility of establishing bilateral arrangements," the ministry said in a statement.

The repatriation flights under the "Vande Bharat" mission were increasingly carrying Indians and citizens of other countries flying to their home countries. "As we contemplate further opening up in response to demands, we are looking at the prospect of establishing individual bilateral bubbles -- India-US, India-France, India-Germany, India-UK," the ministry said.

The ministry also said it had received requests from countries like the US, France and Germany, requesting that their airlines be allowed to operate repatriation flights like Air India. "These requests are being examined. We have also had one round of negotiations with US on June 15 with representatives of US Department of Transportation and US Embassy on this issue. They were invited to submit precise proposals in this respect. A communication has now been received on 19 June, 2020 detailing these requests," the statement said.

The US has said Air India will need to apply to its transportation department for authorization before operating charter flights so that it can scrutinize them more closely.

National carrier Air India has been operating flights to repatriate its citizens during the travel disruptions caused by the COVID-19 outbreak.

The US Transportation Department complained that since its airlines are currently banned from flying to India, it "creates a competitive disadvantage for US carriers." The restrictions would be reconsidered when India lifted restrictions on American carriers, said the department.

Air India's charters "go beyond true repatriations, and it appears that Air India may be using repatriation charters as a way of circumventing" flight restrictions, the US agency said.