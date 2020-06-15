Rahul Gandhi Quotes Albert Einstein As He Slams Centre On Virus Response

In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi yet again attacked the centre. (File)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been critical of the government's handling of coronavirus crisis, today quoted Albert Einstein - one of the greatest scientists of the 20th century - as he made a fresh attack on the centre over the spike in COVID-19 cases across India.

"This lock down proves that: 'The only thing more dangerous than ignorance is arrogance.' Albert Einstein (sic)," the 49-year-old leader tweeted along with a graphic that depicted the rise in coronavirus cases in the country.

India is the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic. The country's coronavirus tally soared to 3.32 lakh cases today, the Union Health Ministry said this morning as more than 11,000 new patients were recorded for the third consecutive day. About half of the patients logged since the beginning of the pandemic have recovered.

Mr Gandhi - the Congress MP from Kerala's Wayanad - has been attacking the government ever since a nationwide lockdown was announced in March to break the chain of transmission.

During his weekly conversations with experts over the last two months, he has held discussions on the repercussions of the lockdown and its impact on the economy, badly hit by the pandemic.

In one such conversation, industrialist Rajiv Bajaj told Rahul Gandhi: "We tried to implement a hard lockdown which was still porous. So, I think we have ended up with the worst of both worlds. On one hand, a porous lockdown makes sure that the virus will still exist and as you said, it is still waiting to hit you when you will unlock. So, you have not solved that problem."

"But you have definitely decimated the economy. You flattened the wrong curve. It is not the infection curve, it is the GDP curve," he said.

Last week, Mr Gandhi tweeted: "India is firmly on it's way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence."

The government, however, has repeatedly said that the shutdown has been effective in controlling the spread of the highly infectious disease.

