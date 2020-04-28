NITI Aayog Building Sealed After Employee Tests Positive For COVID-19

Coronavirus: NITI Aayog said disinfection and sanitisation of the building is being done.

The office buidling of NITI Aayog - the governnment's policy think tank - in central Delhi has been sealed for 48 hours after an employee working there tested positive for coronavirus. People who came in contact with the employee have been asked to quarantine themselves, NITI Aayog said. Efforts are also on to trace others who may have come in contat with the employee.

"An employee working at NITI Bhavan has been detected positive with COVID-19. It was informed to the authorities at 9 am this morning. NITI Aayog is following all the due protocols necessary as per the Ministry of Health guidelines. The building has been sealed," NITI Aayog tweeted.

NITI Aayog said disinfection and sanitisation of the building is going on.

"A director level officer working at NITI Bhawan has been tested positive for COVID-19. Today at 9 am, he got his report, and then he informed authorities," Alok Kumar, adviser at NITI Aayog, told news agency PTI.

Recently, the Aviation Ministry headquarters was also sealed after one of its employees who had attended office on April 15, tested positive for COVID-19.

On Monday, an employee of the Supreme Court tested positive for coronavirus. Two court registrars who had come in contact with the person were advised self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from PTI)