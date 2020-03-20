'Support PM's Call For Corona War': Jyotiraditya Scindia On Janata Curfew

Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP last Wednesday.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the BJP's high-profile new joinee, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to people in the country to observe a "Janata Curfew" on Sunday March 22 as a test run for social distancing over the next few days to fight the spread of coronavirus.

"I support the Prime Minister's call for war against corona and to protect ourselves from the infection. I request all the citizens of Madhya Pradesh and the rest of the country to participate in the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, suggested by Narendra Modi and contribute to the country's war against this contagious disease," Mr Scindia tweeted in Hindi on Friday morning.

Mr Scindia, 49, quit the Congress last week, on the day of Holi, ending his 18-year association with the Congress. Shortly after joining the BJP last Wednesday, he was named by the party for one of the two Rajya Sabha seats from Madhya Pradesh due for elections later this month. He filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls last week.

Amid fears of a lockdown because of the rising coronavirus cases, the Prime Minister on Thursday also cautioned citizens against hoarding and panic-buying, assuring that there would be no shortage of essentials like milk, medicines and food.

He suggested that the one-day exercise would help people get used to self-isolating. Stay home unless absolutely essential in the next few weeks, he said, urging determination and restraint.

The Prime Minister's 29-minute address came hours after the government announced a new set of restrictions including a ban on international flights from Sunday for a week. The government also urged work from home for most and advised those below 10 and above 65 to stay home.