Coronavirus Lockdown: What Is Allowed From Today, What Stays Banned

Coronavirus Lockdown: Cinema halls, shopping complexes and hospital services aren't allowed to function.

Select industries and economic activity will be allowed from today in areas in the country least affected by coronavirus, to generate jobs for migrants and reduce the distress for those hardest hit by the prolonged lockdown. On Sunday, the Union Home Ministry said the supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies has now been banned during the lockdown period. The sale of such goods - like mobile phones, laptops, television sets and refrigerators - had been permitted last week. Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week extended the lockdown till May 3 to check the spread of coronavirus in the country.

India has reported over 17,000 coronavirus cases, including 543 deaths.

What's Allowed

RBI, banks, ATMs, capital and debt markets as notified by SEBI and insurance companies

MNREGA works (with strict social distancing and use of face masks)

Public utilities (water, sanitation, waste management and power)

Loading and unloading of goods/cargo, both inter- and intra-state (by rail, air, sea and road)

Online teaching and distance learning

Supply of essential goods (local grocery stores and e-commerce retailers)

Commercial and private establishments (these include print and electronic media, including broadcasting, DTH and cable services; data and call centres (for government activities only); e-commerce companies selling essential goods; courier services; and hotels, homestays and lodges for stranded persons or medical and emergency staff)

government and private industries operating in rural areas and those involved in food processing and the manufacture of medicines and medical equipment

Coconut, spice bamboo, areca nut and cocoa plantations

Forest produce by scheduled tribes

Construction activities (roads, irrigation projects and industrial projects in rural areas and where no additional workers are needed)

Private vehicles for emergency services (medical and veterinary care), procuring essential commodities and for personnel traveling to workplaces in exempted categories, as per instructions of state/union territory authorities

Central, state governments, local bodies to remain open

Social sector (operation of homes for children, disabled people and those with special needs, as well as senior citizens' homes and those for destitute people; disbursement of social security and employee pensions will take place, as will operation of anganwadis (for distribution of food to women and children at their homes once in 15 days)

What's Not Allowed

Travel by air, rail and road

Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies

Educational and training institutions

Industrial and commercial activities

Hospitality services

Cinema halls, theatres

Shopping complexes

Social, political and other events

Religious places, congregations

Inter-state movement of stranded labourers



World 24,04,313 Cases 16,22,180 Active 6,16,890 Recovered 1,65,243 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 185 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 24,04,313 and 1,65,243 have died; 16,22,180 are active cases and 6,16,890 have recovered as on April 20, 2020 at 8:50 am.