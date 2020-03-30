Disinfectant Sprayed On Migrants On Return To UP, Shows Shocking Video

A video shows migrants being sprayed with disinfectants.

Close your eyes and those of your children, order personnel in protective gear, as a group of men, women and children squat on the road. Next comes a spray of disinfectant and many cry out as their eyes sting. The shocking video of migrants being "disinfected" has emerged from Uttar Pradesh on a day the Supreme Court took up a petition seeking relief for the thousands walking to their home states amid the 21-day lockdown.

The video was filmed in Bareilly district - about 270 km from Lucknow.

The batch of migrants in the video had returned to UP over the weekend after special buses were arranged for them. Among those watching the "disinfecting" are some policemen.

A man can be heard saying in the clip: "Apni ankhen band kar lo. Bacchon ki ankhen band kar lo (please shut your eyes, also close eyes of the kids)."

After the clip led to criticism of the district administration, an official said: "The migrants were sprayed with a mix of chlorine and water.. No chemical solution was used. We asked them to keep their eyes shut."

He added: "We did not mean to be inhuman... It was important to sanitise everyone and there was a huge rush as large number of people had returned. So we did what we thought was best," he added.

While they deny dehumanizing the migrants and their children, the video gives an impression that batches are being mass-sprayed.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra condemned the action in a tweet. "I appeal to the government in UP... all of us are fighting together against this crisis (coronavirus). Please don't indulge into such inhuman actions. The labourers have already suffered a lot. Don't spray chemicals on them. This won't protect them... rather it would harm their health," she wrote in Hindi.

Lakhs of migrants were left stranded in different parts of the country after a 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week to fight coronavirus or COVID-19, which has infected over 1,000 in the country, killed at least 29.

The migrants crowded at the borders and at inter-state bus stations, presenting a frightening picture at a time social distancing is crucial to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus.

Heartbreaking visuals showed many of them trying to cover hundreds of kilometres of journey on foot. A 38-year-old man died on Saturday on highway in UP after he had walked 200 km from Delhi.

Over the weekend, the state governments in UP and Delhi arranged special buses for these people to facilitate their journey to hometowns. However, a 14-day quarantine in state-run camps is mandatory for the labourers returning to UP and Bihar.

On Sunday, the centre asked states to seal borders and prevent migrant exodus amid repeated appeals by PM Modi to ensure social distancing.