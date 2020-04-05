Ban On Large Gatherings Extended Till April 30 In UP District Near Delhi

Paramilitary troops and policemen have been seen on roads in Noida.

Ban on large gatherings has been extended in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddha Nagar district near Delhi till April 30 amid rise in coronavirus cases. The twin cities of Noida-Greater Noida are a part of this district that has recorded 55 cases so far, one of the highest in UP.

Noida has also been identified as one of the COVID-19 hotspots in the country by the centre.

All political, cultural, religious, sports related exhibitions, rallies, processions among other events are banned till the end of this month. The district administration informed about the extension on ban on gatherings in a notice this afternoon.

"The centre has declared a nationwide lockdown till April 14. Detailed guidelines have been issued in this regard," the notice reads.

"A restrictive order was passed under Section 144 Criminal Procedure Code till 05.04.2020 under the restrictive measures for protection from coronavirus and in view of public health, which has now been extended to 30 April 2020," it adds. Those violating the order will be punished under Section 188 of Indian Penal Code.

The district administration has also ordered all educational institutes to not collect the fee from students during the lockdown.

Earlier this week, Suhas LY has replaced BN Singh, who was the District Magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar over the COVID-19 response. Yogi Adityanath's meeting was held in Noida.

Uttar Pradesh has so far reported 227 COVID-19 cases, including two deaths. Across India, the total number of cases rose to 3,374 today; 77 have died.

Coronavirus has infected over one million people worldwide, killed over 50,000.

