342 Indians, Including 3 Infants, Flown Back From UAE In Special Flights

Nearly 350 Indians were brought back to the country in two special Air India flights from the UAE late on Friday, officials said.

The special Air India Express aircraft with 342 Indian nationals, including three infants, landed in Chennai late around midnight, they added. All the passengers were screened and tested for COVID-19 infection on their arriaval at the Chennai International Airport.

They were later placed under quarantine as per the guidelines.

Passengers have been offered the option of free government quattantine or a paid hotel quarrantine, government officials said.

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.42 million is reportedly the largest ethnic community in the UAE constituting roughly about 30 per cent of the country's population, according to information available on the Indian Embassy website.

The Indian returnees have been short listed from among a database of more than 200,000 applicants, who include around 6,500 pregnant women, news agency Press Trust of India reported, Neeraj Agrawal, Consul, Press, Information and Culture at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, as saying.

Air India will operate 64 flights from May 7 to May 13 under the massive repatriation programme to bring back around 15,000 Indian nationals stranded abroad due to the lockdown.

India imposed a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, grounding all international flights since mid-March. Under the repatriation plan, the government will be facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner.