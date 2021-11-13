Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 3.44 Crore Covid Cases Reported In India So Far, 4.62 Lakh Deaths

COVID-19 India LIVE Updates: The country's caseload of 1,37,416 is the lowest in 267 days. (File)

India witnessed a slight improvement in its daily Covid graph as the country recorded 12,516 new infections on Friday, which is 4.3 per cent lower than Thursday's 13,091 cases. The country also reported 501 virus-related fatalities during the period.

Currently, the active coronavirus cases in India account for 0.40 per cent of total infections, which is the lowest since March 2020 days. The country's caseload of 1,37,416 is the lowest in 267 days.

Meanwhile, Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine developed by the government's medical research agency and Bharat Biotech, was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 in a long-awaited analysis published in The Lancet.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:

Nov 13, 2021 05:46 (IST) WHO Restarts Evaluation Of Russian Covid Vaccine

The World Health Organization said Friday it had "restarted" a process that could grant emergency authorisation for the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, after several months in limbo.

"There is a lot of interchange of information that needs to happen" but "the process has restarted", WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao told reporters in Geneva.

WHO emergency use authorisation would be a seal of quality for the Russian shot, as well as making wider recognition more likely and possibly freeing up travel for those vaccinated with it.

It could also open the way to Sputnik V being used by the Covax initiative that aims to get vaccines to the poorest countries.