Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 3.44 Crore Covid Cases Reported In India So Far, 4.62 Lakh Deaths

New Delhi:
India witnessed a slight improvement in its daily Covid graph as the country recorded 12,516 new infections on Friday, which is 4.3 per cent lower than Thursday's 13,091 cases. The country also reported 501 virus-related fatalities during the period.
Currently, the active coronavirus cases in India account for 0.40 per cent of total infections, which is the lowest since March 2020 days. The country's caseload of 1,37,416 is the lowest in 267 days.
Meanwhile, Covaxin, the coronavirus vaccine developed by the government's medical research agency and Bharat Biotech, was found to have a 77.8 per cent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19 in a long-awaited analysis published in The Lancet.
Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases In India:
WHO Restarts Evaluation Of Russian Covid Vaccine
The World Health Organization said Friday it had "restarted" a process that could grant emergency authorisation for the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine against Covid-19, after several months in limbo.
"There is a lot of interchange of information that needs to happen" but "the process has restarted", WHO Assistant Director General Mariangela Simao told reporters in Geneva.
WHO emergency use authorisation would be a seal of quality for the Russian shot, as well as making wider recognition more likely and possibly freeing up travel for those vaccinated with it.
It could also open the way to Sputnik V being used by the Covax initiative that aims to get vaccines to the poorest countries.
Eight Big Cats Tested Positive For Coronavirus In US: Report
Days after a pet dog in the UK tested positive for COVID-19, now eight big cats in a zoo in the United States detected positive for coronavirus.
Citing St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The Hill reported that the infected cats include two African lions, two snow leopards, an Amur tiger, a puma and two jaguars. These animals had mild symptoms, although some had a cough and nasal discharge.
Apart from them, none of the other 12,000 animals in the St. Louis Zoo have tested positive, the local newspaper reported. Staff have not traced the source of the infection among the cats.