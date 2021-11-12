Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 3.44 Crore Covid Cases Reported In India So Far

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: he recovery rate in India currently stands at 98.25 per cent (File)

India recorded 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 14 per cent higher than yesterday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days.

Over 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.

The active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,38,556 which is the lowest in 266 days. The recovery rate in India currently stands at 98.25 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.

Nov 12, 2021 05:34 (IST) Growing Inequality Gaps Amid Pandemic "Unacceptable": US Vice President

The world must work together to narrow inequality gaps on issues including poverty, health and gender inclusion that have only grown during the Covid-19 pandemic, US Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday.

Speaking a week after the US Congress passed President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment package, she said "no single nation" could be relied upon to deal with these challenges alone.

She told President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders at the Paris Peace Forum conference that inequality gaps had narrowed and widened during human history but "throughout this pandemic the gaps have undoubtedly become larger".