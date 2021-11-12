Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Over 3.44 Crore Covid Cases Reported In India So Far

New Delhi:
India recorded 13,091 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday, 14 per cent higher than yesterday. The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 20,000 for 34 straight days.
Over 11.89 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted in India in the last 24 hours, informed the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday.
The active caseload in the country presently stands at 1,38,556 which is the lowest in 266 days. The recovery rate in India currently stands at 98.25 per cent, which is the highest since March 2020.
Growing Inequality Gaps Amid Pandemic "Unacceptable": US Vice President
The world must work together to narrow inequality gaps on issues including poverty, health and gender inclusion that have only grown during the Covid-19 pandemic, US Vice President Kamala Harris said Thursday.
Speaking a week after the US Congress passed President Joe Biden's $1.2 trillion infrastructure investment package, she said "no single nation" could be relied upon to deal with these challenges alone.
She told President Emmanuel Macron and other leaders at the Paris Peace Forum conference that inequality gaps had narrowed and widened during human history but "throughout this pandemic the gaps have undoubtedly become larger".
Mizoram Plans To Inoculate Myanmar Refugees Against Covid
The Mizoram government is planning to administer Covid-19 vaccine to Myanmar nationals who have taken refuge in the state following a military coup in the neighbouring country in February, a health department official said on Thursday.
Altogether 12,736 people of Myanmar are currently staying in various parts of Mizoram, particularly in districts bordering that country, according to the state police's record.
The official said the authorities of those districts are gearing up to vaccinate all the eligible refugees.
East Mizoram's Champhai district has the highest number of Myanmar nationals at 7,291, followed by the southernmost Lawngtlai district at 1,746 and state capital Aizawl at 1,622.
A large section of those who have taken refuge in the state belong to the Chin, also known as the Zo, community. They share the same ancestry and culture as the Mizos of Mizoram. They were mainly the residents of Chin, a state in Myanmar, which shares its Western border with Mizoram.
The majority of the Myanmar nationals are lodged in relief camps set up by villagers, while others live with their relatives in the state and some others in rented houses, police said.