Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Over 3.06 Crore Covid Cases Reported In India So Far

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: The active cases further declined to 4,64,357 (File)

India logged 34,703 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, its lowest in 111 days as the second wave of Covid infections appears to be ebbing. The recovery rate stands at 97.17 per cent and the daily test positivity rate is at 2.11 per cent.

India has logged 3,06,19,932 Covid cases since the start of the pandemic and 4,03,281 deaths.

India's daily positivity rate - which indicates the number of people testing Covid positive for every 100 tests - stands at 2.11 per cent, less than 3 per cent for the 15th straight day.

Meanwhile, the government on Tuesday cautioned that people roaming in hill stations and markets without following COVID-19-appropriate behaviours can nullify the gains made in the management of the pandemic so far.

Stressing that the pandemic was not yet over, an official described the images of large numbers of people thronging popular hill stations as "frightening".

The government said violations of Covid protocols will lead to further increase in the infections as it stressed on wearing of masks and maintaining of physical distancing.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus (COVID-19) cases:

Jul 07, 2021 06:00 (IST) Pfizer Shot Halts Severe Illness In Israel As Delta Spreads

Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine was less effective at keeping people from getting the coronavirus in Israel in recent weeks, but it continues to provide a strong shield against severe Covid-19, according to government data.

The vaccine protected 64% of people against the illness between June 6 and early July, down from a previous 94%. The drop was observed as the delta variant was spreading in Israel, the Health Ministry said. It also coincided with the lifting of virus restrictions at the start of June.

Despite the indications of increased infections, the data also showed the shot is protecting people from severe illness. Its effectiveness at preventing hospitalization fell to 93%, according to the Health Ministry, compared with at least 97% in an earlier government study.

Jul 07, 2021 05:31 (IST) More Than 37.07 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Provided To States So Far

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday informed that more than 37.07 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to States and Union Territories (UTs) so far.

"More than 37.07 crore (37,07,23,840) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 23,80,000 doses are in the pipeline", read the release by the Ministry.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 35,40,60,197 doses (as per data available at 8 AM today).

More than 1.66 crore (1,66,63,643) balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with the States, UTs and private hospitals to be administered.