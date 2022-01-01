Coronavirus LIVE Updates: On New Year's Eve, Delhi's Daily Covid Cases Jump 36% To 7-Month High

Coronavirus LIVE Updates:The active cases have increased to 91,361 (File)

On New Year's eve, Delhi saw a big spike in coronavirus cases with 1,796 fresh infections - a massive jump of 36 per cent compared to Thursday's cases (1,313). The surge in cases nationwide is believed to be driven by Omicron.

Today's surge in the city is the biggest daily jump in seven months. The new variant is gradually spreading in the community, and it has been found in 54 per cent of the latest samples analysed in Delhi, the state's Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The worrying details come as the Arvind Kejriwal government tries to ensure strict curbs across the national capital, including a ban on New Year's gatherings and events. Also, schools and cinemas have been shut again among other curbs under the "yellow alert". The positivity rate stands at 2.44 per cent.

India reported 309 fresh Omicron infections, taking the total number of such cases in the country to 1,270, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The 1,270 cases have been detected across 23 states and Union Territories so far, and 374 people have recovered or migrated.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases in India:

Jan 01, 2022 06:11 (IST) Covid Situation May Turn Explosive In Jaipur, Will Impose Curbs: Rajasthan Chief Minister

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said his government will impose more curbs to check the coronavirus spread in state capital Jaipur as the situation may turn explosive and can't be taken lightly.

At a review meeting which was telecast live on social media platforms, he directed officials to increase testing in the capital.

Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh suggested closing of schools while close of religious places and curbs on gathering in weddings were also recommended.

Jaipur had reported 185 of 252 positive cases on Thursday. Of 773 active cases, 521 are in Jaipur.