Registration Begins For Covid Vaccine For Teens Aged 15-18: Health Minister

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine jab for teens aged 15 to 18 begins today, Health Minister said

Registration for vaccination against COVID-19 for teens between the ages of 15 and 18 is beginning today on the COWIN portal, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health Minister requested people to register eligible teens in their families for this.

"On the occasion of New Year, registration is being started on COWIN portal for immunization of children against #COVID19 in the age group of 15 to 18 years from today. I request the family members to register the eligible children for vaccination. #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine," Mr Mandaviya tweeted in Hindi.

बच्चे सुरक्षित, तो देश का भविष्य सुरक्षित!



नववर्ष के अवसर पर आज से 15 से 18 वर्ष की आयु के बच्चों के #COVID19 टीकाकरण हेतु COWIN पोर्टल पर रेजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू किए जा रहें है।



मेरा परिजनों से आग्रह है की पात्र बच्चों के टीकाकरण हेतु उनका रेजिस्ट्रेशन करें। #SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) January 1, 2022

Covid vaccination for children in the 15-18 age group will start from January 3.

