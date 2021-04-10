Coronavirus India Live Updates: Mumbai To Keep Private Vaccination Centres Shut Till Monday

COVID-19 Live Updates: This is the fourth time in five days when India reported over one lakh new cases.

India has set another record of daily Covid cases with 1,31,968 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the total case count to over 1.3 crore. This is the fourth time in five days when India reported over one lakh new cases.

1,67,64 people have died of COVID-19 in India, with 780 deaths in the last 24 hours. India is the third worst-hit country after the United States and Brazil.

Over the last week, night curfews have been imposed in parts of Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal, Karnataka and Maharashtra, among others.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, the state is heading towards a lockdown if the situation does not change, the

Private vaccination centres in Mumbai will remain shut till Monday "due to insufficient supply of COVID-19 vaccine", the city's civic body BMC said in a statement. However, vaccinations will continue as scheduled at all government and municipal hospitals.

