Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage Exceeds 19.84 Crore

Coronavirus Updates: India had registered 2,17,353 new infections on April 16.

The nationwide cumulative COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 19.84 crores, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 19,84,43,550.

Meanwhile, fresh COVID-19 infections in India dipped to 2,22,315, the lowest in around 38 days, pushing the total tally of coronavirus cases to 2,67,52,447, while the deaths crossed the 3-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The active cases have further reduced to 27,20,716 comprising 10.17 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 88.69 per cent. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,37,28,011, while the case fatality rate has increased to 1.14 per cent, the data stated.

Here are the Live Updates on India Coronavirus (Covid-19 Cases) Cases: