Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 115 Crore Mark, Says Minister

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 115 crore mark, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. The Health Minister also lauded the "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

"As India's vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi Ji's words ring true - once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible! #HarGharDastak strengthening world's largest vaccination drive!," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

"Har Ghar Dastak" is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from November 3 to November 30.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year.

