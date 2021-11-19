Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 115 Crore Mark, Says Minister

Coronavirus India Live Updates: PM Narendra Modi said that India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year.

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's Covid Vaccination Coverage Crosses 115 Crore Mark, Says Minister

Health Minister lauded "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 115 crore mark, informed Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. The Health Minister also lauded the "Har Ghar Dastak" campaign for strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive.

"As India's vaccination coverage crosses 115 crore mark, PM Narendra Modi Ji's words ring true - once Indians decide to do something, nothing is impossible! #HarGharDastak strengthening world's largest vaccination drive!," Mr Mandaviya tweeted.

"Har Ghar Dastak" is a door-to-door mega vaccination campaign that aims to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas. The campaign ensures that those who cannot go out are vaccinated in their homes. Further, this campaign will run from November 3 to November 30.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus cases In India:

Nov 19, 2021 05:20 (IST)
Masks Cut Covid Risk In Half, New Study Shows

As Covid-19 makes a comeback in Europe, one study offers a reminder that simple measures like mask-wearing and hand-washing help to ward off the disease. Read Here 
Nov 19, 2021 05:13 (IST)
India exported over 65 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year: PM Modi

Laying thrust on developing indigenous capabilities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India has exported more than 65 million doses of COVID vaccines to nearly 100 countries this year.

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the First Global Innovation Summit of the Pharmaceuticals sector via video conferencing, said India believes in the well-being of the entire humankind.

"Our definition of wellness is not limited by physical boundaries. We believe in the well-being of the entire humankind. And, we have shown this spirit to the whole world during the COVID-19 global pandemic," he said.