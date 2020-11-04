Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India's COVID-19 Tally Reaches 82.67 Lakh, Active Cases Fall Below 5.5 Lakh

Coronavirus Cases India: The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further escalated to 91.96 per cent.

The number of new coronavirus cases reported in India in a span of 24 hours dropped below 40,000, taking the country's COVID-19 tally to 82.67 lakh, while the total recoveries crossed the 76 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry's data updated on Tuesday.

Achieving a significant milestone in the fight against coronavirus, India's active COVID-19 cases have fallen below 5.5 lakh and now comprise merely 6.55 per cent of the total infections as the number of recoveries crossed 76 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The slide in active cases is supplemented by an exponential rise in recoveries, it said.

The total number of recoveries has surged to 76,03,121 and exceed active cases by 70,61,716, the ministry highlighted. The national COVID-19 recovery rate has further escalated to 91.96 per cent.

The ministry said new infections reported in a day have fallen below 40,000 as India registered a daily rise of 38,310 new cases on Tuesday. The country had reported 36,470 new cases in a span of 24 hours till 8 am on October 27.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cases:

Nov 04, 2020 07:28 (IST) Ahmedabad district reports 166 COVID-19 cases, 168 recoveries



Ahmedabad district of Gujarat reported 166 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, increasing its tally to 43,034, the state health department said.

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in the district rose to 1,923 with two more patients died, it said.

With 168 more patients getting discharged, the count of recovered cases increased to 37,809, said the department in a release. Ahmedabad city reported154 new cases and 150 recoveries, while rural parts of the district recorded 12 fresh infections and 18 discharges, it said.

Nov 04, 2020 07:01 (IST) Oxygen COVID-19 hospital beds freed for other patients in Pune



With the number of coronavirus cases coming down in Pune district, the local administration has

allowed private hospitals to use oxygen-supported COVID-19 beds for treatment of patients suffering from other diseases.

With 546 new cases on Tuesday, the COVID-19 tally in the western Maharashtra district has risen to 3,25,212. Also, 3,05,945 patients have been discharged from hospitals, leaving 11,476 active cases in the district, officials said.

"With the numbers of COVID-19 cases coming down and the recovery rate of the district also improving, private hospitals have been allowed to use oxygenated COVID-19 beds for non-COVID-19 purpose," said collector Rajesh Deshmukh.

Removing the 80:20 clause (COVID-19 & non-coronavirus patients), private hospitals have been asked to give a detailed plan on how will they manage these beds, he said.

