Coronavirus Live Updates: India Reports 8,439 Fresh Covid Cases, 195 Deaths

India recorded 8,439 new Covid cases on Wednesday -- a daily spike that's 23 per cent higher than the previous day. This took the active caseload to 93,733, the lowest in 555 days. At least 195 deaths were also recorded in the day, taking the total death count in the nation to 4,73,952.

India's active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases and are currently at 0.27 per cent which is the lowest since March 2020.

The overall recovery rate currently stands at 98.36 per cent, highest since March 2020 as India logged 9,525 recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 3,40,89,137.

Meanwhile, a World Health Organization official said the Omicron variant does not appear to cause more severe disease than previous Covid variants, and is "highly unlikely" to fully dodge vaccine protections.

A total of 129.54 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

