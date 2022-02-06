Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports 1.27 Lakh New Covid Cases, 1,059 Related Deaths

India Covid-19 Cases: There are currently 13.31 lakh active cases in the country. (File)

India recorded 1,27,952 new Covid cases on Saturday, taking the total infection tally in the country to over 4.2 crore cases. There are currently 13.31 lakh active cases in the country.

India also recorded 1,059 fresh fatalities in a 24-hour period, taking the total death count in the country to over 5.01 lakhs.

Delhi on Saturday reported 1,604 COVID-19 cases and 17 fatalities, while the positivity rate declined to 2.87 per cent, according to data shared by the health department. On Friday, the national capital had reported 2,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths, while the positivity rate was at 3.85 per cent.

With Saturday's cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,42,523 and the deaths climbed to 25,969 the latest health bulletin stated.

The surge in cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was due to the Omicron variant of the virus which is highly transmissible.

Here are the LIVE Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Feb 06, 2022 07:14 (IST) Delhi Schools, Gyms Reopen On Monday, Shorter Night Curfew Too

Schools, colleges and coaching institutes in Delhi can re-open from Monday, the Delhi government decided in a meeting today. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, or DDMA, also allowed gyms, swimming pools and spas to re-open next week. The duration of night curfew has been reduced by an hour; it's now from 11 pm to 5 am. Earlier, night curfew started from 10 pm. Schools can re-open in phases - Classes 9 to 12 can run from February 7 - and teachers who aren't vaccinated can't take classes. Classes from nursery to 8 will resume from February 14, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.