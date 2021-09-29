Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records Lowest Daily Covid Cases (18,795) Since March

Covid-19 cases in India: India added 18,795 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday. (File)

India added 18,795 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,36,97,581, while the active cases declined to 2,92,206, the lowest in 192 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

This is the lowest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases since March 1.

The death count climbed to 4,47,373 with 179 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 9:30 am.

The active cases comprise 0.87 per cent of the total infections - the lowest since March 2020 - while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.81 per cent - the highest since March 2020.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 86 crore, with over 1 crore doses given in the last 24 hours alone, the Union health ministry said.

