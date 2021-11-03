Coronavirus India Live Updates: India Records 10,423 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

Last month, India's total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed the 100-crore mark. (File)

India recorded its lowest daily Covid cases in 250 days on Tuesday with the country reporting 10,423cases. However, 443 virus-related deaths were also recorded during the same period.

At least 15,021 people have recovered in 24 hours. The total number of people who have recovered is 3,36,83,581.

Active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases, currently at 0.45 per cent.

The active caseload stands at 1,53,776, which is the lowest in 250 days. The weekly positivity rate of 1.16 per cent is less than two per cent for last 39 days.

Daily positivity rate of 1.03 per cent is less than two per cent for the last 29 days.

Last month, India's total COVID-19 vaccine doses administered crossed the 100-crore mark.

