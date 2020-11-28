Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: Delhi Reports 98 COVID-19 Deaths, 5,482 New Cases

Delhi Coronavirus: The positivity rate was 8.51 per cent (File)

Delhi registered 5,482 fresh COVID-19 cases in a day, while 98 more fatalities linked to the disease pushed the city's death count to 8,909 on Friday, authorities said.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department on Friday, the total number of coronavirus cases rose to 5,56,744 on Friday, of which 5,09,654 have recovered. The tally of active cases in Delhi was 38,181 down from 38,734 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was 8.51 per cent. It was 8.65 per cent on Thursday and 8.49 per cent on Wednesday.

As many as 64,455 tests, including 28,100 RT-PCR tests and 36,355 rapid antigen tests, were conducted the previous day for the detection of COVID-19, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government-run Rajiv Gandhi Super Specialty Hospital has been identified as the city's first storage facility for COVID-19 vaccine.

