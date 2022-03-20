Coronavirus India LIVE Updates: India Reports 2,075 New COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Cases India: The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections

India's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,30,06,080 on Saturday with 2,075 fresh infections, while the active cases declined further to 27,802, according to Union health ministry data. The death count due to the viral disease climbed to 5,16,352 with 71 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the health ministry said.

A reduction of 1,379 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.56 per cent and the weekly positivity rate stood at 0.41 per cent, the ministry said.

The last 24 hours saw a total of 3,70,514 COVID-19 tests being conducted. India has so far conducted over 78.22 crore tests, it said. The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive have exceeded 181.04 crore.

Mar 20, 2022 05:30 (IST) Delhi reports 61 COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Delhi on Saturday reported 61 fresh COVID-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.68 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

The relatively lower number of cases came out of the lesser number of tests -- 9,011 -- conducted a day ago, which was a holiday in view of Holi festival.

With 61 fresh cases, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,694 while the death toll rose to 26,146, the latest health bulletin stated.



Mar 20, 2022 05:20 (IST) West Bengal logs 33 fresh COVID-19 cases, one fatality

West Bengal on Saturday reported 33 new cases of COVID-19, 29 less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 20,16,770, a health department bulletin said. One more person died due to the infection in the last 24 hours.

The state had logged 62 coronavirus cases and one fatality on Friday.

As many as 139 patients recovered from the disease since Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 19,94,594. West Bengal currently has 982 active coronavirus cases.

