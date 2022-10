India Covid Live: A decline of 1,036 cases was recorded in active cases in a span on 24 hours.

India reported 2,529 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in the last 24 hours showed official figures this morning.

The death count climbed to 5,28,745 while active cases declined to 32,282, said the Union health ministry.

