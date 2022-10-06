Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 2,529 New Covid Cases, 12 Deaths

New Delhi:
India reported 2,529 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths today, showed official figures this morning. The death count climbed to 5,28,745 while active cases declined to 32,282, said the Union health ministry. A decline of 1,036 cases was recorded in active cases in a span on 24 hours.
Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:
Get NDTV UpdatesTurn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.
India Reports 2,529 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours
India reported 2,529 new coronavirus cases today, pushing the nationwide tally to 4,46,04,463, while the death count climbed to 5,28,745, said the government.
India reported 2,529 new coronavirus cases today, pushing the nationwide tally to 4,46,04,463, while the death count climbed to 5,28,745, said the government.
Delhi To Dismantle Last 3 Covid Care Centres As Cases Decline
Authorities have stressed on the need to keep a continued vigil against COVID-19 in view of the festival season, even as they gave their nod to dismantle three remaining Covid care centres in the city and vacate the land.
Authorities have stressed on the need to keep a continued vigil against COVID-19 in view of the festival season, even as they gave their nod to dismantle three remaining Covid care centres in the city and vacate the land.