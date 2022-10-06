Coronavirus Live Updates: India Records 2,529 New Covid Cases, 12 Deaths

COVID-19 LIVE: A decline of 1,036 cases was recorded in active cases in a span on 24 hours. (File)

India reported 2,529 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths today, showed official figures this morning. The death count climbed to 5,28,745 while active cases declined to 32,282, said the Union health ministry. A decline of 1,036 cases was recorded in active cases in a span on 24 hours.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India:

Oct 06, 2022 09:32 (IST) India Reports 2,529 New Covid Cases In 24 Hours

