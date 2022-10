COVID-19 LIVE: India recorded 10 new Covid-related deaths on Monday.

India on Monday reported 2,060 new coronavirus cases and 10 related deaths today. With this, the cumulative tally rises to 4,46,30,888 while the death count stands at 5,28,905.

The active cases increased to 26,834 and comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections.

An increase of 209 cases was recorded in the active COVID-19 case count in a span of 24 hours. The 10 new deaths included four deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data stated.

Here are the Live Updates on coronavirus cases in India: