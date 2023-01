Covid Live: Delhi reported zero coronavirus case in the last 24 hours for first since pandemic began.

India on Monday reported 114 new Covid infections, taking the total number of cases to 4,46,81,154. While Delhi reported zero Covid case in the last 24 hours for the first time since pandemic began.



With no Covid-related fatalities, the death count stands at 5,30,726, the data updated on Monday.

According to health ministry, the national Covid-19 recovery rate continued to stay at 98.80 per cent.

