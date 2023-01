COVID-19 LIVE: The country reported 2 Covid-related death in the last 24 hours.

India on Friday reported 174 Covid infections, taking the total number of cases to 4,46,80,583.

With two more Covid related fatalities in the last 24 hours, one reconciled by Kerala and one reported by Maharashtra in a day, the death count has reached 5,30,725 as on 13 January.

According to Union Health Ministry, the daily positivity was recorded at 0.09 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.10 per cent.

Here are the Live Updates on Coronavirus